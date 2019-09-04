Constance Wu Spent Christmas Eve Touring Five Different Strip Clubs to Prepare for Hustlers

Constance Wu took stripping research seriously for Hustlers.

The Fresh Off the Boat star revealed she spent the holidays in a weird place in Vulture’s oral history of the stripper scam movie, hitting theaters Sept. 13.

“I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco — that’s what I spent my Christmas Eve doing,” Wu, 37, said. “I went with two of my guy friends, and we went to five different clubs. It was so f—– fun. And nobody knew who I was. I’m not really that famous. Also nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Visited a Strip Club While She Was Preparing for Hustlers

“I installed a pole in my living room. I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions,” she said. “And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers.”

Along with Wu, the movie stars Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and Lizzo.

Image zoom Cardi B and Constance WU STX Films

Wu isn’t the only one who did some on the ground research. The movie’s writer and director Lorene Scafaria revealed earlier this summer to Vulture how Lopez and husband-to-be Alex Rodriguez helped make the movie about strippers as authentic as possible.

“She and Alex went and visited a strip club, and she was able to give me some … insights,” Scafaria told the outlet.

The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published on December 2015.

Hustlers opens Sept. 13.