Constance Wu Reveals She Still Has Not Seen Hustlers: 'I Want to Focus on the Present'

Constance Wu won’t be seeing herself on-screen any time soon.

The actress revealed during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday that she hasn’t seen her 2019 film Hustlers.

“I still haven’t seen it. The last movie I saw of mine was Crazy Rich Asians,” Wu, 37, said.

Wu explained it was difficult to see herself on-screen, saying, “It was watching that movie, after that experience, that I stopped watching anything.”

“I didn’t watch my talk show appearances or Fresh Off the Boat or Hustlers,” she continued. “Just because I thought, you know, I want to focus on the present and not be self-critical and think too much, dwell too much on the past.”

The film follows Wu’s Destiny, a struggling single mom who finds herself dancing at a strip club alongside Jennifer Lopez’s Ramona.

Wu recounted how she prepared for the role in Vulture’s oral history in September, saying, “I went to a lot of strip clubs in San Francisco — that’s what I spent my Christmas Eve doing.”

“I went with two of my guy friends and we went to five different clubs. It was so f— fun. And nobody knew who I was. I’m not really that famous. Also nobody expects this sitcom mother of three boys to be in a strip club.”

“I installed a pole in my living room. I took pole classes; I took private coaching sessions,” she said. “And this was all stuff I paid for by myself before we even started the movie. I became friends with a couple of strippers.”

The film, which also stars Julia Stiles, was inspired by a true story detailed in a New York Magazine article titled “The Hustlers at Scores,” which was first published on December 2015.