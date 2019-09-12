Constance Wu Doesn't 'Regret Being Messy and Imperfect in Public' After Twitter Controversy

Constance Wu is shedding further light on her controversial tweets from earlier this year.

In May, the 37-year-old actress tweeted that she was “so upset” and “literally crying” after news that her hit ABC comedy series Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed for a sixth season.

The next day, Wu walked back her comments and explained that the show’s renewal meant she had to “give up another project that I was really passionate about.”

Wu has since addressed the controversy a few times, revealing that the renewal forced her to give up a play she was looking forward to. She most recently opened up to The Guardian about not regretting being open about her feelings.

“I don’t regret being messy and imperfect in public,” she told the outlet, “but I do regret not taking into account how it might have affected people I care about, like the kids on the show. I love them. I had a talk with each kid. I wanted to make sure they knew I acted out of a moment of passion that was not reflective of how I feel about them.”

Wu is now back on the Fresh Off the Boat set and assured the cast and crew “could not be more lovely and supportive.”

“They’re like: ‘I’m sorry you went through that, and that people think that, but we know who you are,’ ” she said. “Because here’s the thing – we’ve had the same crew for six years. That never happens if you have a diva on set.”

After news of Fresh Off the Boat‘s renewal in May, Wu shocked fans by tweeting, “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. F—,” followed by a second tweet that read, “F—ing hell.”

And when a Twitter user congratulated Wu, writing, “Congrats on your renewal! Great news :),” the actress swiftly responded: “No it’s not.” (The tweets have since been deleted.)

In a recent interview, the Los Angeles Times reported that the project Wu missed out on due to the season six renewal was a play where she would have had a “not Asian-specific” role.

“I’m not beating myself up for it, because I know me,” the Crazy Rich Asians actress told the Times. “But I don’t think I realized that people were paying so much attention to my Twitter.”

Wu stars in Hustlers, which opens Friday.