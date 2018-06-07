Gladiator Reunion! Russell Crowe and Connie Nielsen Attend Anniversary Event at the Colosseum

The stars of Gladiator went back to where it all began.

Russell Crowe and Connie Nielsen reunited Wednesday in Rome, Italy for the 18th anniversary of the epic at one of the most iconic places in the world — the Roman Colosseum. The stars made an appearance at the historic venue to attend a special screening of the movie.

The event also served as a fundraiser for Rotary’s End Polio campaign and featured a live orchestra playing the score as the film screened.

Russell Crowe and Connie Nielsen TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Nielsen, 52, looked stunning in a black gown with a cape and accessorized with Roman-styled details in her hair. Crowe, 54, sported a bushy beard and beamed as he stood next to his costar from the 2000 Academy Award-winning film. The two were also joined by costar Thomas Arana.

Ridley Scott’s iconic epic followed Crowe’s revenge against Joaquin Phoenix’s character after his family is killed and he is forced to be a slave who fights in the Colosseum. The setting is also the backdrop for Crowe’s most quoted line from the movie, when he screams “Are you not entertained?” at the crowd of spectators who have gathered to watch people be killed in the fights.