The Conjuring is based on the true story of a family who lived in the iconic house in the 1970s

Spookfest! The Real-Life Conjuring House Will Be Live-Streamed 24/7 for One Week

Calling all horror fans!

The real-life house that inspired 2013’s The Conjuring will be live-streamed for a full week in all its spooky glory.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From May 9 through May 16, fans can tune into a 24/7 interactive live stream of the iconic Rhode Island house, now inhabited by the Heinzen family. The event is hosted by The Dark Zone Network, an online community of filmmakers and “paranormal experts.”

According to The Dark Zone, the haunted house will be “rigged with multiple cameras so the audience will have a completely immersive experience.”

Throughout the week, the Heinzen family will “conduct paranormal investigations, seances, Ouija board sessions and invite some of the most well-known and respected luminaries in the paranormal community to pop in remotely and share their most bone-chilling experiences from the house.”

RELATED: New Netflix Ghost Movie Eerie Has Viewers 'Sleeping with the Lights On': 'Really Good Horror'

The event will begin on May 8 with a free preview before asking viewers for a fee ($4.99 for 24 hours, $19.99 for the whole week) which will be donated to coronavirus-related charities.

When the Heinzen's first purchased the home in 2019, they told a local news outlet they “fell in love with it” — but definitely noticed some paranormal activity.

“Footsteps, knocks, we’ve had lights flashing in rooms, and when I say lights flashing in rooms, it’s rooms that don’t have light in there to begin with,” Cory Heinzen told KETK.

RELATED: Lorraine Warren, Inspiration for The Conjuring and The Amityville Horror Franchises, Dies at 92

Later, Cory told Sun Journal that though they can feel spirits in the home, he doesn’t think they’re malicious.

“I don’t have the feeling of anything evil, [but] it’s very busy,” he said. “You can tell there’s a lot of things going on in the house.”

The Conjuring, though fictionalized, is based on the true story of the Heinzen’s predecessors, the Perron family. The Perrons lived in the home in the 1970s and, after working with paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, eventually had to move out due to the hauntings.

The 2013 film starred Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as Lorraine and Ed, who inspected the home. Actors Ron Livingston, Lili Taylor, Joey King and Mackenzie Foy also starred as the Perron family.