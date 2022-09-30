Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes

Viewers of the new movie about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be waiting with bated breath to see just how close their onscreen counterparts come to nailing their looks and mannerisms.

On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Depp, 59, and Heard, 36.

Hapka sports the style of sunglasses Depp often wore during the trial as scenes in the trailer play out, his dark hair pulled back away from his face and secured into a bun as the Pirates of the Caribbean actor often does.

He also wears a goatee similar to Depp's, as well as other clothing in the actor's style for scenes not in the courtroom, including an unbuttoned shirt, pageboy cap and statement necklace.

Davis, meanwhile, wears multiple outfits that mirror those the Aquaman actress wore in court, her dark-blonde hair styled the way Heard wore hers on multiple days of court appearances.

Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures/Getty; Tubi

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Owen Cliff/CNP/ABACA/Shutterstock; Tubi

The film follows the six-week Virginia trial after which the jury sided mostly with Depp, finding that Heard defamed him in her 2018 op-ed about domestic abuse, though she didn't mention him by name in the article. He was awarded more than $10 million in damages, while Heard won one of her three defamation counterclaims and was awarded $2 million in damages. They are now both appealing the verdicts.

In the trailer, Hapka doodles in the courtroom as Depp wearing sunglasses, as Davis' Heard says, "I'm so tired of this. I can't keep doing it," while outside the courtroom. The minute-long teaser also shows flashbacks of their relationship, including a scene where she asks him if he's "jealous" of her costar friend James Franco.

The trailer ends with Hapka's Depp smoking in the backseat of a car, telling his driver, "Can't wait to see what's next."

Reps for Heard and Depp have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment about the film.

Speaking with host Janine Rubenstein on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast this week, Davis said she hadn't seen any of Heard's films nor watched any of the trial before being cast as the star.

She also added that, once she had caught up on the background, she had to prepare differently for the trial scenes than she did for the reenactments of some of the former couple's more fraught personal moments.

Tubi (2)

"There's difficulties with both, right?" Davis said. "Because [with] the trial, you have the real footage, so you have to nail it, and you hope to nail it. Whereas with the reenactments, you don't have the footage so you hope to get their energy right and who they are as people, right?"

As for Hapka, he told Rubenstein the public scrutiny of Depp and Heard's court case impacted him as an actor.

"I felt sad watching the social media response to the trial because I felt like these are two very real human beings, which is why I was interested in the film when I was first approached about it," he explains. "Because I think as artists, any form of artists, all you can hope to do is bring understanding and compassion to places where there maybe wasn't before."

Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, directed by Sara Lohman, is streaming for free now on Tubi.