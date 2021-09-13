Company Offers $1,300 to Brave Movie Fan Willing to Watch 13 Horror Films This Halloween

Calling all horror movie buffs!

One company is asking a brave cinephile to watch "13 of the scariest movies ever made" this Halloween in order to determine if a film's budget impacts its fear factor.

Financebuzz, a financial independence website, is searching for someone to be a "horror movie heart rate analyst." The gig, which pays $1,300, requires the analyst to wear a FitBit to monitor their heart rate while watching 13 horror movies, from blockbusters to indie projects.

"You'll help us discover whether or not a movie's budget impacts just how dread-inducing it can be," the company wrote in a release. The analyst will also "rank the movies based on [their] prediction of the size of their production budgets," Financebuzz added.

Paranormal Activity Paranormal Activity | Credit: Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

The list of spooky films is as follows: Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity and Annabelle.

Financebuzz will require their analyst to watch all the movies between Oct. 9 and Oct. 18, during which they'll be asked to record their heart rate while viewing each film.

"For a movie to make your hair stand on end and send shivers crawling up your spine, it's not all about high-end special effects and CGI scares. More often than not, horror movies are scary because of their story … not the budget of the production studio," Financebuzz stated.

Pointing out that "some of the most spectacular slasher films and terrifying thrillers were made with chump change compared to superhero sequels and well-known franchises," the company mentioned Paranormal Activity specifically, which was made for just $15,000 in 2007 but grossed over $193 million at the box office that year.

Financebuzz will provide their analyst with a FitBit, plus the $1,300 payment and a $50 gift card to cover movie rental costs. To apply, potential applicants can head to the Financebuzz website, where they'll be asked to fill out an application by Sept. 26. Financebuzz is looking for U.S.-based applicants who are at least 18 years of age.