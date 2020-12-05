Common Raves About 'Wonderful' Girlfriend Tiffany Haddish: 'She's a True Queen'

Common is continuing to rave about his relationship with Tiffany Haddish.

The “Glory” singer, 48, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Friday and told host Stephen Colbert that things are going “great” between the pair.

“She’s a wonderful human being, she’s a true queen and she just has a lot of love in her heart,” he said. “I’m opening up and receiving and trying to give as much love as I have in my heart. I like being a part of love and expressing that.”

Common also revealed that he helped Haddish achieve her new shaved-head look over the summer. “I guess she was trying to get as close to me as possible with the baldy look,” he joked, referring to his own ’do.

“She didn’t have a barber around and she was like ‘Can you cut my hair?’ ” he added. “I thought I was doing a good job, but she hasn’t been back since.”

Common last opened up about his romance with Haddish, 41, during an interview with Karen Hunter on The Karen Hunter Show for SiriusXM last month, telling Hunter that he and Haddish were "doing wonderful."

"She's a really incredible human being, and, you know, the more I get to know her, I just see how dynamic she is as a person. How intelligent, how selfless she is, how she stands up in Hollywood for Black women," Common said of the comedian.

"I'm learning [from her]. You know what I mean?" he added. "She takes it like the law ... She'll be like, 'If there ain't no Black people on the set, or no Black people working on this, then I'm not going to do it.' Or, 'Why can't we go to these Black makeup artists?' And I think, it takes that type of courage and mouthpiece and rawness to get the equanimity that we've been looking for — the equality that we talk about. Especially within — any area of life — but then the Hollywood structure, sometimes you have to shake them up and say, 'Hey, y'all, this is what it has to be.' "

Haddish, who first confirmed she and Common were dating on a July episode of Steve-O’s Wild Ride, has similarly raved about their relationship.