Common Tells Jada Pinkett Smith He ‘Would Like to Be a Husband’ on Upcoming Red Table Talk

Common has won two Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and an Emmy, but the rapper hasn’t added one title to his extensive résumé: husband.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Monday’s Red Table Talk, Common reveals he’s looking forward to finding the right partner and getting married.

“You said in the book also that you’ve accomplished everything but that you’re not a husband,” Jada Pinkett Smith says, referring to his recently released book Let Love Have the Last Word: A Memoir.

Common nods, “Yeah, that’s.. I would like to be a husband. Now I think that I just want that partnership. To be able to experience life where I’m growing as a human being and it’s fun too.”

Seeing Pinkett Smith’s expression he laughs and says, “I know it’s hard, also.”

The rapper is also opening up about his cycle of failed relationships — both romantic and familial, and how he broke out of those cycles.

In his memoir, which was released in May, Common revealed he had been molested as a child, something he didn’t face until two years ago while workshopping a scene with actress and friend Laura Dern.

The actors were preparing for their roles in The Tale. “One day, while talking through the script with Laura, old memories surprisingly flashed in my mind,” he writes. “I caught my breath and just kept looping the memories over and over, like rewinding an old VHS tape…I said ‘Laura, I think I was abused.’”

To cope with the experience, the “Glory” singer believes he “buried” the painful memories. “I just pushed the whole thing out of my head,” he writes. “Maybe it’s a matter of survival—Even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I’m writing, I’m still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist.”

If you suspect domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.