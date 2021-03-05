Coming 2 America Is Out Now: Catch Up with the Original Cast, Then & Now
Eddie Murphy and his costars reflect on their hit films — and their enduring friendship, 33 years later
Eddie Murphy, Prince Akeem Joffer
The Oscar nominee is proud of what Coming to America, released in 1988, meant to many. "It was the very first comedy with an [almost] all-Black cast that was successful around the world," he told PEOPLE. "Usually when we're telling our stories, it's about civil unrest or local problems. But Coming to America was about love, family, tradition and doing the right things. These are universal themes."
Here, a look back at the rest of the cast as the sequel Coming 2 America streams on Amazon Prime Video.
Arsenio Hall, Semmi
"I think the reason Arsenio and I are so good on screen together is because ... I've seen Arsenio two, three times a week for the last 40 years," Murphy told PEOPLE of his costar, who plays his best friend in the films. "He's my kid's godfather and he's a really close friend. And so I think that we're really friends in real life and that we're really around each other in real life that comes across on screen."
Shari Headley, Lisa McDowell
Then Prince Akeem's well-to-do bride in her very first feature film role, Headley moved on to TV work — notably a handful of soaps — before rejoining her costars for Coming 2 America.
James Earl Jones, King Jaffe Joffer
Jones already had three Star Wars films under his belt when he joined the cast, showing his comedic side as Prince Akeem's disapproving dad. He's since gone on to star in endless movies and theatrical works, and just turned 90 this year.
Eriq La Salle, Darryl Jenks
Before ER fame the classically trained actor played Headley's egotistical boyfriend.
John Amos, Cleo McDowell
"It was like being in a time machine," Amos told PEOPLE of returning for the sequel as Lisa's father and the owner of McDowell's. "To see all those people again is rare in this industry."
Louie Anderson, Maurice
"It was really a great experience that stuck with me and I still am very friendly with Eddie. It's a friendship that stayed there too with Arsenio and John Amos, those guys; I really feel kinship to them," comedian Anderson, who played a McDowell's employee in the film and went on to tackle numerous other roles, told PEOPLE.
Samuel L. Jackson, Hold-Up Man
Now an Avengers megastar, the actor tried to rob fast-food joint McDowell's before being thwarted by Murphy and Hall's characters.
Garcelle Beauvais, Rose Bearer
Now a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and host of The Real, Beauvais' one-liner role had her dishing out rose petals for Murphy to walk on.