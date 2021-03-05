Coming 2 America Is Out Now: Catch Up with the Original Cast, Then & Now

The Oscar nominee is proud of what Coming to America, released in 1988, meant to many. "It was the very first comedy with an [almost] all-Black cast that was successful around the world," he told PEOPLE. "Usually when we're telling our stories, it's about civil unrest or local problems. But Coming to America was about love, family, tradition and doing the right things. These are universal themes."

Here, a look back at the rest of the cast as the sequel Coming 2 America streams on Amazon Prime Video.