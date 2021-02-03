Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem Finds His Long Lost Son in New Coming 2 America Trailer

Prince Akeem Joffer is back!

On Wednesday, the second trailer for Coming 2 America — the long-awaited upcoming sequel to 1988's Coming to America — dropped, giving fans a more in-depth look at all the hilarious antics that are to come in the follow-up film when it drops on March 5 on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Eddie Murphy as Prince Akeem and Arsenio Hall as his best friend Semmi, the second film finds Akeem traveling back to America to find his long lost son, a Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler).

The duo, along with Lavelle, get themselves into a series of hysterical situations in the almost three-minute-long clip, as Lavelle is introduced to his new way of life.

In the newly released trailer, fans first see Prince Akeem back stateside before they get a look at Leslie Jones as Lavelle's mother, who jokes that Akeem "is supposed to be like the prince of Wakanda" — referencing the fictional home place of Marvel's Black Panther character.

Transitioning to Akeem's homeland of Zamunda, where he is set to become king, Lavelle is then introduced to Akeem's other children and his wife, Queen Lisa Joffer, who Akeem fell in love with during his first trip to America.

Then, at a dinner taking place among the royal residents and Lavelle, drama arises when one of Akeem's daughters mentions how she thought that Akeem's oldest daughter, Princess Meeka Joffer, was set to become queen. But, as she says in the trailer, "a woman isn't allowed to rule ... It is against the law."

The clip then shows various scenes of Akeem dealing with his family struggles and Lavelle's adaptation to his new life, before a hilarious moment where Lavelle must undergo a "ceremonial" procedure to his lower regions plays as the trailer comes to a close.

PEOPLE previously posted an exclusive first look at James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, in which the acting legend opened up about why he's so excited to return to the fan-favorite role.

"Of the countless characters I've portrayed, King Jaffe Joffer remains one of the most enjoyable and iconic characters I've had the pleasure of playing," he said. "With his regal and commanding presence as the ruler of Zamunda, I reveled at bringing his presence to life for Coming to America in 1988. And now, over 30 years later, I am honored to reprise my role once again in the sequel, Coming 2 America."

Fowler, 32, also revealed to PEOPLE at the time how grateful he is to join the anticipated sequel as Akeem's newly discovered son — in fact, the original comedy classic has been a part of his life from the moment he was born.

"I was born in '88 when Coming to America came out. I'm sure there was a nurse quoting Randy Watson during my delivery," Fowler joked. "When I got old enough to sneak the VHS from my parents' bedroom, I would always repeat the barbershop scene when they're talking about Martin Lutha The King punching Clarence in the chest. Simply a classic. It's truly an honor to be a part of one of the most legendary films ever made."