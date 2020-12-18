Coming 2 America 's Jermaine Fowler Was Born When the Original Came Out: 'It's Truly an Honor'

Jermaine Fowler knows just how big his new role in Coming 2 America is.

In a PEOPLE exclusive, the 32-year-old actor reveals how grateful he is to join the anticipated sequel as Eddie Murphy's Prince Akeem's newly-discovered son. In fact, the original classic has been a part of his life from the moment he was born.

“I was born in ‘88 when Coming To America came out. I’m sure there was a nurse quoting Randy Watson during my delivery," Fowler jokes. "When I got old enough to sneak the VHS from my parents’ bedroom, I would always repeat the barbershop scene when they’re talking about Martin Lutha The King punching Clarence in the chest. Simply a classic. It’s truly an honor to be a part of one of the most legendary films ever made.”

Coming 2 America finds Murphy's Prince Akeem Joffer about to become king of Zamunda when he finds out he has a son he never knew about in America, a Queens native named Lavelle (Fowler). The movie then follows as Akeem and his buddy Semmi (Arsenio Hall) go back to America to groom Lavelle as the next crown prince, honoring King Jaffe's dying wish.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Amazon Studios

PEOPLE previously posted an exclusive first look at James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer. The acting legend, 89, told PEOPLE why he's so excited to return to the fan-favorite role.

“Of the countless characters I’ve portrayed, King Jaffe Joffer remains one of the most enjoyable and iconic characters I’ve had the pleasure of playing," he tells PEOPLE. "With his regal and commanding presence as the ruler of Zamunda, I reveled at bringing his presence to life for Coming to America in 1988. And now, over 30 years later, I am honored to reprise my role once again in the sequel, Coming 2 America."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Amazon Studios

"I feel it’s the perfect time for everyone to return to Zamunda!" he adds. "This powerful cast, both reuniting the original and welcoming the newcomers, represent the essence of Black Royalty. Working with Eddie Murphy has been an indelible experience and his dedication and passion for this project is truly inspiring. It means the world to me to be a part of this beloved franchise.”

Along with the returning cast, a new group of fresh faces elevate the sequel to new grounds, says Murphy.

"What I’m most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is," Murphy, 59, explains. "We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It's just a great picture and I’m excited to have audiences see it."