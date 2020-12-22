The Coming 2 America Trailer Is Here! Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall Reunite in First Look at Sequel

Akeem and Semmi are officially headed back to the States!

"You must heed my words before I'm gone, my son," the voice of King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones) can be heard addressing Akeem over the serene opening scenes of the trailer, which depict their fictional African kingdom nation of Zamunda. "Now, you will be king!"

"But the throne must pass to a male heir," continues King Jaffe, who is then shown presumably on his deathbed. "Akeem, it appears you have a son. He must be found."

"We are going back to America," Akeem says in the next scene to Semmi — who hilariously proclaims, "Oh hell no, your majesty!" before they're off on a gold jet bound for New York City to locate Akeem's son.

The next few seconds of the trailer re-introduce Hall, 64, Murphy, 59, as well two other returning cast members who first appeared in Coming to America: Jones, 89, and Shari Headley. (Louie Anderson, Vanessa Bell Calloway and John Amos are also all set to return.)

Viewers are then given a peek of various different characters from the first movie reprised by both Hall and Murphy aside from their main roles, including Murphy's Randy Watson (singer of fictional band Sexual Chocolate) and Clarence the barbershop owner.

"So what you doin' back here, Hotel Rwanda?" Clarence teases Akeem and Semmi in one scene, leading the duo to look at each other with puzzled expressions as the barbershop patrons laugh.

PEOPLE previously posted an exclusive first look last week at Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, in which the acting legend opened up about why he's so excited to return to the fan-favorite role.

"Of the countless characters I've portrayed, King Jaffe Joffer remains one of the most enjoyable and iconic characters I've had the pleasure of playing," he said. "With his regal and commanding presence as the ruler of Zamunda, I reveled at bringing his presence to life for Coming to America in 1988. And now, over 30 years later, I am honored to reprise my role once again in the sequel, Coming 2 America."

Fowler, 32, also revealed to PEOPLE at the time how grateful he is to join the anticipated sequel as Akeem's newly discovered son — in fact, the original comedy classic has been a part of his life from the moment he was born.

"I was born in '88 when Coming to America came out. I'm sure there was a nurse quoting Randy Watson during my delivery," Fowler joked. "When I got old enough to sneak the VHS from my parents' bedroom, I would always repeat the barbershop scene when they're talking about Martin Lutha The King punching Clarence in the chest. Simply a classic. It's truly an honor to be a part of one of the most legendary films ever made."