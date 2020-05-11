Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dead at 92

The star — famous for playing George Costanza’s dad in Seinfeld — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015

Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller has died at 92, his son actor Ben Stiller confirmed early Monday.

"I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes," Ben said in a tweet. "He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years."

He concluded, "He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad."

Jerry's death comes after he suffered a medical scare early last year, PEOPLE reported at the time.

The star — famous for playing George Costanza’s dad in Seinfeld — lost his wife, Anne Meara, in 2015 after she had suffered multiple strokes. She was 85 at the time of her death. The couple shared son Ben and daughter Amy.

Married in 1954, Meara and Jerry performed together as Stiller & Meara on sketch shows throughout the 1960s, most notably, The Ed Sullivan Show. Jerry later wrote about their partnership and marriage in his autobiography, Married to Laughter.

Jerry experienced a resurgence in fame through his recurring role in Seinfeld, as well as one in The King of Queens (on which his wife had a guest-starring role) for all of its nine seasons.

During his run on Seinfeld, Jerry was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series.

Jerry also appeared opposite his son in Zoolander, as well as Ben's films Heavyweights, The Heartbreak Kid and Hot Pursuit.