Comedian Vic Henley Dies at 57 — Adam Sandler, Larry the Cable Guy and More Pay Tribute

Comedian Vic Henley has died at age 57.

His niece confirmed the news on Facebook earlier this week, writing that Henley suffered a pulmonary embolism over the weekend and died on Monday.

“We already miss him so much and feel the heavy weight of this loss. He was our best friend,” the relative wrote. “We love you more than you could ever know, Uncle Vic.”

In her emotional tribute to her uncle, she also added that the Alabama-native “loved his life” and that he “loved his work because it brought him so many of his friends.”

Some of those friends within the comedy community honored Henley after learning of the tragedy. Gregg “Opie” Hughes, who often had Henley on his radio show The Opie & Anthony Show, shared an emotional shout-out to his late pal, writing that he was “numb.”

“A great comic. Loved doing radio with him but loved even more our friendship,” Hughes, 56, tweeted, sharing photos of himself with Henley, writing, “Always happy, rarely sad … never had a bad word to say about anyone. His laugh/giggle was so contagious which you wanted to be around.”

He added: “Just an incredible loss to his family, friends and the comedy community. The world is less loveable today. Thanks so.much for your friendship my brother.”

Image zoom Vic Henley in 2011 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

On Twitter, more comedians spoke highly of Henley. Jim Norton said he was “loved and universally respected by other comics,” and Marc Maron wrote that he was a “Sweet guy. Funny guy.”

“RIP VIC HENLEY. Such a funny man. Loved him. Thoughts and prayers to his family,” wrote Adam Sandler on Twitter, posting a photo of Henley doing a stand-up routine.

Jim Gaffigan wrote that he was “so sad” to hear of Henley’s death, adding on Twitter that “it hurts.”

“Vic was such a warm special funny man,” said Gaffigan, 53. “I was always excited when Vic was on a show because he greeted everyone with a smile and kindness. RIP peace buddy. You were always a light in a dark world. Thanks for being my friend.”

Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones also paid tribute, calling Henley her friend on Twitter and saying he “was so f—ing nice.”

Sleepwalk with Me star Mike Birbiglia tweeted that “it would be hard to find a comic in New York who would say a bad word about Vic Henley.” Birbiglia, 41, went on to call the late funnyman “one of the nicest, funniest guys you could encounter.”

Larry the Cable Guy shared kind words about Henley, as well, writing on Twitter that the comedy world “lost a good friend.”

“We loved Vic so much and for those of us that have known him since the late 80’s we are heartbroken for his family and friends. Salute,” tweeted the actor, 57, adding: “Vic Henley was one of the good guys. A smiling happy face in our world. For you that got to see him live you’re lucky. He was a great friend to us Blue Collar Tour guys and many others.”