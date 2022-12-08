Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to Host 2023 Golden Globe Awards

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at 8 pm. EST

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on December 8, 2022 10:35 AM
Jerodd Carmichael
Photo: Will Heath/NBC

The Golden Globe Awards are back on NBC — and Jerrod Carmichael is running the show!

On Wednesday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and NBC announced that Carmichael, 35, will host the 80th Golden Globes as the ceremony airs live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST from the The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards," HFPA president Helen Hoehne said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE Thursday. "His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live."

"Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season," Hoehne added.

Carmichael rose to fame as a stand-up comedian and as the creator and star of the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. He won an Emmy Award in September for outstanding writing for a variety special in his HBO comedy special Rothaniel, during which he publicly came out as gay as he taped the performance in front of a live audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City in February.

Jerrod Carmichael accepts the Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special award for "Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel" on stage during the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022.
Chris Haston/NBC via Getty

January's Golden Globes will mark the first time that Carmichael has hosted the awards ceremony, which returns to NBC for the first time since 2021 in the new year.

The network declined to air the awards show earlier this year amid controversy regarding the HFPA, a small group of international journalists that determines the nominees and winners of the Golden Globe Awards each year.

The organization was widely criticized for its lack of representation among its members after The Los Angeles Times published an exposé in February 2021, in which it was revealed there were zero members of the organization that were Black.

At the time, a representative for HFPA told the LA Times that the group was aware of the issue and is "committed to addressing" it.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: A view of the stage during the 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 09, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association)
Emma McIntyre/Getty

In May of last year, NBC announced that the Globes would not air for the first time in years because of the controversy, writing in a press release via The Hollywood Reporter at the time: "We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right."

Continued the statement: "As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023."

Though the award show was not televised in 2022, the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards were held in January at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The 2023 Golden Globes will air live on NBC and Peacock Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST. Nominations will be revealed Dec. 12.

