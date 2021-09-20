Comedian and Friday Star Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony "A.J." Johnson, who was known for his parts in Friday and House Party, died earlier this month

Anthony "A.J." Johnson, an actor and comedian known for his roles in Friday and House Party, has died. He was 55.

Johnson's rep confirmed his death to PEOPLE "with great sadness."

The actor was discovered "lifeless" in a Los Angeles store this month, his nephew told TMZ, and was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Johnson's official cause of death has not yet been shared publicly.

After landing the role of E.Z.E. in 1990's House Party, Johnson went on to star in 1994's House Party 3. His other notable film roles include Lethal Weapon 3, Menace II Society, Panther, Friday, How to Be a Player, B*A*P*S, I Got the Hook Up, Hot Boyz and I Got the Hook Up 2.

Johnson also appeared in multiple television series, starring on The Bold and the Beautiful, Malcolm & Eddie, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Parent 'Hood, Moesha, Martin, Def Comedy Jam and South Central.

At the time of his death, Johnson had recently completed production on the TV movie The Way Men Think and had two other upcoming projects in the works: I Want It All and Caught Up In. His most recent role was playing Gold Grillz in the short Shorty Betta Go 2 Work - Grandma Huttie's Boyfriend.

Following the news of Johnson's death, tributes to the comic poured in on social media, with fans remembering him for his iconic roles and sharing some of their favorite quotes from his characters.

"RIP Anthony Johnson. He had more quotable lines in one movie than a lot of people [sic] careers," one fan wrote.

Another added, "So many funny comedians had so many funny lines in The Players Club. Anthony Johnson had one of the most memorable ones. RIP to him. Very sad news."