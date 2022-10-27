Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Plays a Self-Destructive Musician in 'Taurus' Trailer

Taurus stars Colson Baker, Scoot McNairy, Ruby Rose, Maddie Hasson, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Lil Tjay and Naomi Wild

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

Published on October 27, 2022 02:13 PM

Colson Baker's latest role showcases the struggles that come with fame.

Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, plays troubled musician Cole in the film, which explores topics of celebrity, addiction and the music industry. The rising rock star character pushes himself to create one final song, tracking his turmoil and self-destruction as the creative process consumes him and those around him.

"I want it to sound far from everything. Like everything's upside down," he says in the trailer.

Taurus is directed by Tim Sutton, who made the 2021 Western that also starred Baker, The Last Son. This cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy and Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild. Additionally, Baker's real-life fiancée Megan Fox plays his ex-girlfriend in the film.

Colson Baker in Taurus trailer
Courtesy RLJE Films

At the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, Baker explained his connection to the character: "We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me."

He added, "They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film."

Colson Baker in Taurus trailer
Courtesy RLJE Films

Baker was honored with the Spotlight award at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival earlier this month for his performance in Taurus.

"This movie is really close to me," he said in his acceptance speech. "It's about the last week that a musician is alive and he's ... trying to find the good in himself. That's kinda how I feel a lot of the time."

Taurus is out Nov. 18.

