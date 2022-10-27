Colson Baker's latest role showcases the struggles that come with fame.

Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, plays troubled musician Cole in the film, which explores topics of celebrity, addiction and the music industry. The rising rock star character pushes himself to create one final song, tracking his turmoil and self-destruction as the creative process consumes him and those around him.

"I want it to sound far from everything. Like everything's upside down," he says in the trailer.

Taurus is directed by Tim Sutton, who made the 2021 Western that also starred Baker, The Last Son. This cast also includes Maddie Hasson, Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy and Lil Tjay, Naomi Wild. Additionally, Baker's real-life fiancée Megan Fox plays his ex-girlfriend in the film.

Courtesy RLJE Films

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

At the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, Baker explained his connection to the character: "We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me."

He added, "They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film."

Courtesy RLJE Films

Baker was honored with the Spotlight award at the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival earlier this month for his performance in Taurus.

"This movie is really close to me," he said in his acceptance speech. "It's about the last week that a musician is alive and he's ... trying to find the good in himself. That's kinda how I feel a lot of the time."

Taurus is out Nov. 18.