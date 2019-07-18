Colombian Superstar Maluma Will Star in New Romantic Comedy as Jennifer Lopez's Fiancé: Report

Image zoom Maluma, Jennifer Lopez Frazer Harrison/Getty; John Shearer/Getty

Maluma is getting ready to swap his songs for scripts!

The Latino superstar, 25, has been cast in his first big-screen role, playing the fiancé of Jennifer Lopez’s character in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, Deadline reports.

Just as he is in real life, Maluma’s character will be a rock star — but that’s as far as the similarities go.

The film kicks off with Lopez’s pop star character about to marry her fiancé at Madison Square Garden, only to find out he’s been cheating on her with her assistant. Amid an on-stage meltdown, she plucks a math teacher (Owen Wilson) from the crowd and marries him instead.

Marry Me, based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, will reportedly go into production in New York in October.

It’ll be directed by Kat Coiro, a veteran TV director who’s helmed episodes of shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Dead to Me, Modern Family and Shameless.

The role marks a step away from the music world for Maluma who released his most recent album, 11:11, in May.

It’s been a big year for the Colombian star, who collaborated with Madonna on “Medellín,” her first single in four years, in April. He also released a YouTube documentary about his life in June.

Maluma started singing in 2010 at 16 and scored his first hit single shortly after, which led to a record contract. Since then, he’s had a steady string of hits including “Chantaje” with fellow Colombian singer Shakira in 2016. The duo hit it off and also recorded “Clandestino,” which lit up the charts last summer. Maluma also had a hit in 2017 with Ricky Martin titled “Vente Pa’ Ca.”

Image zoom Maluma Carlos Tischler/Getty Images

He told Entertainment Tonight in May that acting was definitely something he hoped to do in the future, as long as the right project came along.

“I would love to [act]. It’s just that everything comes at its moment,” he said. “Then, with God’s help, I will look for opportunities to act. But if I do it, I would want to do something big. To do something in Hollywood, something that represents a big movement. At the moment, I’m focused on my musical career.”

Lopez, 49, last appeared in the 2018 film Second Act. Later this year, she’ll star with Constance Wu, Cardi B and Lili Reinhart in Hustlers as the head of a popular and successful strip club who aims to get the upper hand on her Wall Street clients.

Reps for Maluma and Universal did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.