Colin Jost Says He and Scarlett Johansson Are 'Concerned' About Michael Che's Suspicious Wedding Gift

Colin Jost is anxiously awaiting whatever wedding present Michael Che has in store for him.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, Jost, 38, said that his Saturday Night Live "Weekend Update" costar told him recently that he plans to give Jost a wedding gift "sometime" soon. Che kept the surprise gift mostly a mystery as Jost — who married Scarlett Johansson in October — has been left to panic over what it could be.

Back in early October, Che appeared on Ellen and joked that he planned on going to the couple's nuptials and "disrupting everything." He added at the time with a laugh, "I think they'll let me in because they feel like they have to, and I think that'll be a big mistake."

DeGeneres then asked Jost whether Che behaved himself at the fall ceremony.

"He was well behaved, so the whole time I was just waiting for the other shoe to drop and to see what his long con was gonna be," Jost said of his friend. "The other day he just kinda came up to me in the hallway and he's like, 'Hey, uh, I got you something.' I was like, 'What do you mean?' And he's like, 'Wedding present. I'll bring it by sometime.' I'm like, 'Oh God, what?' So I'm waiting to find out what this thing is. But we're both pretty concerned for our wellbeing."

"He said it's also kind of a 'housewarming' present, which now I'm like, it's definitely going to be something that I know is going to take up a lot of space and it's probably gonna be haunting in some way," the Tom and Jerry actor added.

"I can't wait to hear what it is," DeGeneres said. "I love him. I love the relationship you two have. It's hilarious."

When Jost appeared on Ellen in October, he revealed what he expects from his "Weekend Update" partner at his wedding: to object.

"What I really want from Che, I want to ask him to do an objection at the wedding," Jost said at the time. "A lot of people do speeches, but I think it would be nice. So few people utilize that moment to object. I think he could do a really great objection."

Jost, who keeps his relationship with the actress low-key, previously told PEOPLE that the added public attention from his relationship has been strange, saying, "I've gotten more self-conscious about it."