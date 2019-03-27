Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Are Really Serious: ‘There is Marriage Talk’

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson made their public debut as a couple in Novemeber 2017, and have since met each other’s families and recently spent time with the actress’s 4-year-old daughter Rose (from her marriage to Romain Dauriac) at Disneyland in California last week.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Scarlett is very happy.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though the Saturday Night Live star, 36, hasn’t popped the question yet, “There is marriage talk with Colin,” the insider says.

• For more on Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday



Johansson and Jost in N.Y.C in November. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Johansson, 34, finalized her divorce from her second husband, 37-year-old journalist Dauriac, in September 2017 after filing in March of that year. She’d also been married to actor Ryan Reynolds for just over two years from September 2008 to December 2010.

RELATED VIDEO: Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

But the source believes Johansson is in a different place with Jost — who has never been married — than she has been in previous relationships.

“She is a mother and in a mature place where marriage makes more sense than it did in earlier relationships that didn’t last,” the insider says. “She is in love and likes to be married, but is aware of how hard it is these days.”