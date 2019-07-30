Colin Jost Says He Was 'So Scared of Marriage' Before Getting Engaged to Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost wasn’t always a fan of getting married — until he met Scarlett Johansson.

The Saturday Night Live comedian, 37, performed stand-up at the Guild Hall in the Hamptons on Saturday night to benefit celiac disease research.

When the crowd noticed his ring, he delved into marriage, saying, “I’m getting married and it’s such a crazy thing,” according to Page Six.

“I was so scared of marriage for so long because every time I talked to someone who just got married, or was about to get married, is like, ‘Oh my God, you got to do it … What could go wrong?'” he joked.

Jost continued, “Then you talk to someone who’s been married for five years, and they’re like, ‘Don’t rush into it … you have your whole life ahead of you. Don’t have kids. They’re the worst.'”

Image zoom Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Johannson, 34, and Jost became engaged in May after two years of dating. The actress’ publicist Marcel Pariseau confirmed the news to the Associated Press.

The Avengers: Endgame star debuted her 11-carat engagement ring earlier this month while taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con for her upcoming Black Widow film.

In May of this year, a source told PEOPLE that the pair had bonded over a similar sense of humor — particularly their shared love of sarcasm.

“Scarlett likes Colin’s sarcasm and wit,” the insider said of the Avengers: Endgame actress and the Saturday Night Live funnyman. “They share a love for acerbic humor and outrage at social issues gone bad. They have much in common.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2010 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017, with whom she shares a daughter. This will be Jost’s first marriage.