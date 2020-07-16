The Saturday Night Live writer is opening up about his childhood, relationship with fiancée Scarlett Johansson and comedy in this week's issue of PEOPLE

Colin Jost Says He Worked Hard to Lose His Staten Island Accent—But It Comes Out If He's Drinking

Colin Jost is still getting used to his fame — but his working-class roots have a funny way of showing through.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the Saturday Night Live writer and Weekend Update host says he worked hard to dampen his Staten Island accent but that it shines through when he's had one too many drinks or when he gets "extremely angry."

"Certain words bring it out; maybe if I’m drinking I can get a little more Staten Island," says Jost, 38.

He adds, "But I worked so long not to have an accent, it almost takes me a moment to remember how to do it!"

Jost, who has been working on SNL since he was 22, details his life growing up as the son of a local doctor and a high school teacher, as well as his rise to fame as a comedian and his relationship with fiancée Scarlett Johansson in his new memoir, A Very Punchable Face.

The couple became engaged in May 2019 after first meeting in 2010 when Johansson, 35, was a host on SNL. When the Avengers actress hosted again in 2017, after splitting from Romain Dauriac, the two were seen kissing at the show's afterparty.

In December 2019, Johansson sweetly thanked SNL for introducing her to "the love of my life."

Jost, who keeps his relationship with the actress lowkey, tells PEOPLE, "I'm still surprised that anyone cares about anything I do, because for so long in my life, no one did."