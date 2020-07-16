Colin Jost is opening up about finding "the one" in fiancée Scarlett Johansson in this week's issue of PEOPLE

Colin Jost on Finding True Love with Scarlett Johansson: 'Relationships Don't Have to Be Hard'

Colin Jost is reminiscing about his life and finding love with his fiancée Scarlett Johansson in his new memoir, A Very Punchable Face.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Jost says it's been a "relief" to find someone he has such a strong connection to.

"It’s a relief kind of, you know? You always hear things like marriage or relationships are hard, but they don’t have to be all the time," says Jost, 38. "A lot of times they can be fun and easy."

He continues, "The goal should be that your lives are better together rather than more difficult. I think the people that are unhappy are just more vocal about it."

"The people that are happy are kind of like, 'We don’t need to tell everyone we’re happy. We’re just going to be happy,'" he adds.

In his memoir, the Saturday Night Live writer is open about their relationship and details how nice it is to have met someone he can be himself with.

Image zoom Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

The couple became engaged in May 2019 after first meeting in 2010 when Johansson, 35, was a host on SNL. After the Avengers actress hosted again in 2017, since her split from Romain Dauriac, the two were seen kissing at the show's afterparty.

In December 2019, Johansson sweetly thanked SNL for introducing her to "the love of my life."

Jost, who keeps his relationship with the actress low-key, tells PEOPLE, the added public attention from his relationship has been strange, saying, "I've gotten more self-conscious about it."

"I'm still surprised that anyone cares about anything I do, because for so long in my life, no one did."