It's Official! Colin Jost Calls Scarlett Johansson His 'Girlfriend' on Saturday Night Live

It’s really official between Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson.

Though the couple made their red carpet debut two weeks ago at the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, Jost confirmed Johansson was his girlfriend Saturday night while hosting this week’s Weekend Update.

The comedian, 35, popped up on Leslie Jones’ slideshow of crappy men she’s dated where she said it “would never work because he’s gay.”

“I’m not gay, I told you I have a girlfriend,” Jost responded referring to Johansson, 33, who had reprised her impression of Ivanka Trump during the show’s cold open that night.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

“And I have told you I am not acknowledging that b—-,” Jones replied. “You either prove that you are not gay or I’m going to keep telling everybody that you are.”

The couple made their first public appearance in November at the American Museum of Natural History Gala in New York City but skipped the red carpet that time.

They’ve kept their romance mostly under the radar since they were first romantically linked in May 2017, when the actress made a special guest appearance on the comedy program’s 2017 finale as Trump’s oldest daughter. She first did the impression when she hosted the show earlier that season.