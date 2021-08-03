Colin Jost and His Brother Casey to Write Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie (Report)

Colin and Casey Jost are set to co-write the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie

Colin Jost and Casey Jost are set to write the next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie.

The brothers will be co-writing the upcoming film in the franchise for Paramount Pictures, according to Deadline and other outlets.

While plot details are under wraps, the movie will be produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, Scott Mednick and Galen Walker, Deadline reported.

The franchise has seen different iterations over the years, including the recent revival beginning with 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles starring Megan Fox and Will Arnett.

The film earned $485 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. A sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, was released in theaters in 2016.

This is the first major movie the Jost brothers have been tapped to write. Colin, 39, is head writer at Saturday Night Live while Casey has writing credits on TV shows like Characters Welcome and Dave & Ethan: Lovemakers.

This is the latest news for Colin after he and Scarlett Johansson married in an intimate ceremony amid the pandemic.

Johansson, 36, opened up about their wedding while making a virtual appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in July.

"Obviously we wanted to take all the precautions that we could, so we had the masks… and everybody had to get [COVID] tests like 100,000 times," she said.

She also explained their wedding guests received face masks that had "Jost 2020" written on them, saying, "I mean, it's just weird. Looking back at the photos… it definitely was a weird party factor that could only happen now, but you just gotta go with it."