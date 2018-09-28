Seeing Double! Did You Know Colin Hanks Played Mr. Rogers Before His Dad Tom Did?

Nothing like a little fun family rivalry!

On Thursday, Sony Pictures unveiled the first anticipated look at Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in the studio’s untitled movie about the beloved TV personality. But as fans of Comedy Central’s Drunk History are well aware, this doesn’t mark the first time a member of the Hanks clan has played Mr. Rogers.

In a skit released earlier this year for the popular web series titled “Mr. Roger’s Beautiful Life,” Colin, 40, plays Rogers in his early years, as he creates the classic children’s show Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood and fights to stop budget cuts to public television proposed by Richard Nixon.

Shortly before the skit aired, Tom’s casting in the biopic was announced, which led Colin to troll his dad on Twitter. “Oh, did someone else get cast in a rival Mr Rogets project” he joked. “I would hate to be them right now.”

Oh, did someone else get cast in a rival Mr Rogers project? I would hate to be them right now https://t.co/j8eedn1LBm — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 29, 2018

In the first look at Tom’s movie, the Oscar winner, 62, is smiling happily at the camera in a bright red sweater pulled over a buttoned-up shirt and tie over khaki pants — the familiar outfit Fred Rogers is remembered for wearing.

Tom is also sporting gray-dyed hair and eyebrows, making him look even more of a transformation into the beloved TV personality for the untitled Mr. Rogers film.

Sony also revealed the movie will hit theaters Oct. 2019.

The film will focus on Rogers’ unlikely friendship with award-winning journalist Tom Junod, who got to know the television personality while writing a 1998 profile on the star for Esquire magazine.

TriStar Pictures described the film as a heart-warmer in which “a cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.”

Rogers, the star of the beloved, long-running children’s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, was the subject of the doc Won’t You Be My Neighbor? that premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. He died in 2003 at the age of 74.

The film’s director Marielle Heller recently cleared up what the movie would be about, clarifying that it won’t be a biopic.

“[This] movie is…. not a biopic,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly. “I disliked that when it got announced it was characterized as such. It’s really not. It’s a movie that’s largely focused on a reporter and [Mr. Rogers’] relationship to his life, and how [the reporter’s] whole world changes when coming in contact with Fred Rogers.”