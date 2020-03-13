Colin Hanks Spotted Out as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Remain Under Coronavirus Quarantine

Colin Hanks is remaining calm after his dad Tom Hanks announced he and wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for coronavirus.

On Thursday, Colin appeared to be sticking to a normal routine as he was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles. The 42-year-old wore an all-black outfit and held takeout bags of pastries.

One day earlier, Colin had spoken out about his parents’ health concerns on social media, writing, “We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,” he continued.

Tom, 63, shared on Wednesday night that he and Wilson were in quarantine in Australia after testing positive for coronavirus, which was recently declared a global pandemic.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches,” the Oscar winner explained, alongside a photo of a pair of gloves inside a hazardous waste disposal bin. “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” Tom continued. “Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

He added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Tom gave an update on his time in quarantine on Thursday night.

“I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with Wilson. “We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time.”

The actor concluded the post by referencing his movie A League of Their Own: “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball.”

Tom is currently in Australia’s Gold Coast for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann‘s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which he plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker. Filming for the movie has been halted.

As for Wilson, the 63-year-old singer-songwriter performed at the Emporium Hotel South Bank in South Brisbane and the Utzon Room at the Sydney Opera House last week. She also recently appeared on Australia’s Today show.