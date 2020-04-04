Image zoom colin hanks/instagram

It doesn’t take a lot of materials to fashion a homemade face mask, according to Colin Hanks.

As the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to grow in the United States, the Jumanji: The Next Level star, 42, shared with his fans a helpful tutorial on how to make a no-sew face mask with simple items found around the house.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Hey everyone. I’ve been looking around online for ways to turn your kerchiefs into a face mask,” he wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday. It’s pretty easy. All you need is one kerchief (or bandana roughly 21 x 21 inches) and 2 hair ties or rubber bands if you have those.”

To make the mask, the actor says to start by laying out your kerchief face down on a flat surface, folding down the top and bottom halves to meet in the center of the fabric. Then, flip the kerchief over and fold the top and bottom halves to meet in the center.

For the straps, the actor slides two hair ties on each open end of the cloth, folding the outer sides of the kerchief to the center for security.

RELATED: Jackie Chan Urges Fans to Wear Face Masks: ‘Protecting Yourself Is Protecting Your Family’

“This is the part that faces your mouth,” he wrote in the post, before reminding followers in the caption to “put [your] kerchief in the washing machine afterwards!”

The tutorial comes in the wake of new recommendations issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for people to wear non-medical, cloth face masks if they go out in public “to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.”

Cloth face covers should be used in conjunction with proper social distancing guidelines, according to the CDC. Makeshift face masks are recommended for public usage to conserve the limited supply of surgical masks and N-95 respirators for for healthcare workers.

As PEOPLE previously reported, the Hanks family was struck by the novel coronavirus when two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while in Australia. Hanks announced on March 11 that he and Wilson, both 63, had contracted the contagious virus during their visit to the country, where he was filming Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Filming for the movie was halted following Hanks’ diagnosis.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Hanks Shares Photo from Quarantine with Rita Wilson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Hanks and Wilson were released from a Queensland hospital on March 16, with a rep for the actor telling PEOPLE at the time that they were “doing very well” under quarantine at their home in Australia.

“Tom and Rita are doing very well and continue to recover,” Hanks’ rep, Leslee Dart, said. “Their recovery is very much on course for healthy adults with this virus. They are feeling better each day.”

The couple returned to Los Angeles late March after self-quarantining in Australia for two weeks.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” the A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood star wrote in an update on social media on Saturday.

Image zoom Tom and Colin Hanks

RELATED: Celebrities Open Up About Their Coronavirus Symptoms: ‘I Deteriorated’

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us,” he added. “Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx.”

As of Friday, there have been at least 275,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with more than 7,000 deaths from coronavirus-related illness, according to a New York Times database.

Worldwide, there are now over a million confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 55,092 deaths.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.