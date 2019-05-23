Colin Hanks Has 'Lost Track' of How Often Fans Tell Him He Looks Like His Dad Tom: 'I Know'

Colin Hanks gets it — he looks “just like” his father, Tom.

The 41-year-old actor shared a series of hilarious screenshots of comments fans leave on his Instagram page, all remarking on the uncanny resemblance shared between the famous father and son duo.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah,” Colin began his Instagram Story. “I know. I ‘look just like him.’”

The actor proceeded to share screenshots of fans telling him, “Wow you look exactly like your dad in this pic.”

Another fan wrote, “Geez you look like your dad. That’s a good thing,” while another added, “Twin with papa….”

Colin Hanks/Instagram

Colin then wrote, “All [of] these are from one post. There are more but frankly, I’ve lost track and think you get the idea: this happens a lot.”

In another screenshot, six different people told Colin he “looks like a young Tom Hanks,” or “Once your beard goes grey we won’t be able to tell you and your dad apart.”

Colin opened up about their resemblance and what it was like growing up with a famous father during an episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast The Armchair Expert.

Tom and Colin Hanks

He admitted having a well-known dad “can feel like hitting your head against the wall.”

“When I was starting off I was sort of lovingly naive, thinking that [being the son of Tom Hanks] wasn’t as big a deal as it is that I would get the benefit of the doubt that I was my own person. And that doesn’t happen.”