Colin Hanks Brings His Hanks Kerchiefs Line to Cannabis Stores: 'Pretty Fun Opportunity'

Colin Hanks is bringing his new business to a new frontier.

The founder of Hanks Kerchiefs, a line of stylish kerchiefs that cheekily bear his family name, is partnering with Jushi Holdings to feature some of their designs at BEYOND/HELLO cannabis stores.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Hanks tells PEOPLE the partnership "seemed like a pretty fun opportunity to help them expand into the broader lifestyle area of retail, and a way for us to go into the brick and mortar world a bit more."

"I think one of the things that we've been very sort of adamant about with Hanks Kerchiefs is this idea that it can be so much more than just a kerchief or a bandana," Hanks adds. "They can be a fashion accessory, it could be a utility item. There's any million uses for these sorts of things."

Colin Hanks Credit: courtesy Jushi Holdings

And while Hanks doesn't always dip into his famous family to get design ideas, he does listen to two very important people when it comes to naming the kerchiefs: his two daughters, Olivia, 10, and Charlotte, 8.

"I always kind of like spreading the test cases out as much as possible, so it's not like I'm always going towards the family, but my daughters always have an opinion on the names for sure," he says, adding that his daughters are particularly interested in the family dogs always being included.

For Jushi, the opportunity to partner with Hanks Kerchiefs meant bringing a new element to their stores and online shop.