Colin Firth's Ex Livia Ducks for Cover in Instagram Post a Day After They Announce Their Split

Livia Firth is gearing up for the next chapter of her life.

On Friday, the 50-year-old film producer shared a hilarious video of herself ducking for cover under a desk while wearing a white hard hat. She jokingly grimaced as she lowered herself out of view.

The post was tellingly shared a day after PEOPLE confirmed that she and husband Colin Firth had split after 22 years of marriage. They also share sons Luca, 18, and Matteo, 16.

Livia didn’t caption the video, but followers sent her words of encouragement in the comments section. “Strength and love ❤️❤️❤️,” one user wrote, while another added, “Hard hats are the move for 2020.”

She also shared a light-hearted meme on her Instagram story on Monday that featured a minion from Despicable Me and read: “If people are talking about you behind your back, then just fart!”

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” reps for the pair told PEOPLE in a statement on Friday. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The couple’s announcement came almost two years since the actor, 59, and Livia revealed that she had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated.

In March 2018, the pair admitted that Livia had a relationship with an Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia while she and Colin, 59, were separated between 2015 and 2016.

Image zoom Colin Firth and Livia Giuggioli Jacopo Raule/Getty

In an Italian court case, Livia — who married the Oscar winner in 1997 — claimed Brancaccia, 55, was stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016. Brancaccia has denied the accusations.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a statement in early March. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

In 2017, police opened up an investigation against Brancaccia after Livia filed a report in Italy accusing him of launching “a frightening campaign of harassment,” which he denied.

“The reality is that Livia and I have known each other since we were youths, then in 2015-2016 we had an 11-month love affair,” Brancaccia told PEOPLE. “After it ended in June 2016 I never called her again. I did send her two WhatsApp messages, one happy birthday [text message] and an email to Colin, the latter which I truly regret.”

Image zoom Livia Giuggioli and Colin Firth Ben Gabbe/Getty

Brancaccia was officially charged with stalking in May after authorities found “abusive messages and emails” on Brancaccia’s phone during the investigation, U.K. outlet The Times previously reported.

“In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed a private settlement,” lawyers for both parties said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter.”

Firth and Livia married in 1997 after first meeting on the 1996 set of the BBC drama Nostromo. The two later moved to the Italian region of Umbria and welcomed two sons. Firth has since become an Italian citizen.