Colin Firth and Wife Livia Step Out Together to Host Film Screening Weeks After Announcing Split

Colin and Livia Firth are coming together in support of art.

Less than a month after announcing their split, the amicable exes met up on Monday night to host a screening of Netflix’s The Great Hack, gathering alongside journalist/star Carole Cadwalladr and others for the event.

“#aboutlastnight hosting a screening @thegreathack @netflix with Colin with journalist extraordinaire @carole_cadwalladr and Chris Steele followed by a fascinating Q&A on the MOST important issue of our time — data,” Livia, 50, captioned a group snapshot. “Watch this movie, spread the word and act!”

A rep for Colin, 59, declined to comment on the meetup, but it seems the former couple are staying true to their statement that they are committed to their friendship.

“Colin and Livia Firth have separated. They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” reps for the pair told PEOPLE in a statement on Dec. 13. “They kindly ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.”

The separation announcement came almost two years after the actor and Livia revealed that she had a relationship with another man, Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia, while she and Colin were briefly separated.

In the Italian court case, Livia, who married the Oscar winner in 1997, claimed Brancaccia was stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended in 2016. He has denied the accusations.

“A few years ago Colin and Livia privately made the decision to separate,” the Firths said in a March 2018 statement. “During that time Livia briefly became involved with former friend Mr. Brancaccia. The Firths have since reunited.”

At the time of their split news last month, the pair had been most recently photographed together in September, while attending the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at Milan Fashion Week. They share sons Matteo, 16, and Luca, 18.

Colin and Livia rang in the new decade together recently, with the actor appearing in a New Year’s Eve photo alongside Livia and friends that was shared to Instagram by his ex.

“How we ended and how we began ❤️ @massimoserini.official @karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more ❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade! 🌈🦋🎈,” she captioned the photo series featuring a smiling selfie of Colin in one photo and the group relaxing outside in lawn chairs in the other.

Livia’s followers sent the former couple well wishes in the comments section, applauding them for maintaining a friendly dynamic.

“To your amazing friendship and understanding for each other … Happy/ Healthy 2020 to everyone!!🌻,” one user wrote while another chimed in, “Happy new year beautiful family !! God bless you!!❤️.”