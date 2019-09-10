20 Throwback Photos of Colin Firth That Will Make You Wish You Could Time Travel

We all know Colin Firth is a certifiable silver fox, but in honor of his 59th birthday, we compiled some of our favorite throwbacks. You know ... for research!
By Andrea Wurzburger
September 10, 2019

1 of 21

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

We present to you: 20-something-year-old Colin Firth.

(He’s actually around 24 here!) 

2 of 21

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Firth’s first major acting credit was in a film called Another Country (1994), and we’ve truly never seen suspenders look so good on someone. 

3 of 21

Columbia/Kobal/Shutterstock

Firth’s hair has always been great, but here it’s particularly luscious. 

4 of 21

Everett Collection

That gorgeous hair and brooding expression showed up again in Camille in 1984. 

5 of 21

Shutterstock

In 1985 he starred as Neil Truelove in Dutch Girls, which is funny because we’re convinced he’s our true love. 

6 of 21

ITV/Shutterstock

What can we say? The man looks good in a turtleneck. Here he is in Lost Empire, a miniseries based on the novel of the same name. 

7 of 21

Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

He basically invented slinging a jacket lazily over his shoulder. 

8 of 21

Renn/Burrill/Kobal/Shutterstock

Talk about an officer and a gentleman, am I right? Here’s Firth in 1989, playing the titular role in Valmont

9 of 21

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Told you he loves a turtleneck. Here’s Firth looking dashing at the premiere of Valmont in 1989. 

10 of 21

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock

Firth stole all of our hearts as Mr. Darcy in the classic Pride & Prejudice in 1995. 

11 of 21

Source: BBC

Never forget the scene where Darcy goes swimming (in an all-white ensemble), which gifted us with this photo

12 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

There’s that brooding, stoic demeanor that we all know and love! 

13 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

No, we love you most ardently, Colin Firth. 

14 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

We’ll root for whatever team Firth tells us to! This pic of his floppy-haired, soccer — erm, we mean football — obsessed character in 1997’s Fever Pitch is making us seriously nostalgic. 

15 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Though not exactly the most likeable character in The English Patient, Firth at least managed to look good in a tux. 

16 of 21

Ron Galella Collection via Getty

When he’s not playing the bad guy or looking terribly depressed in the corner, Firth’s got a lovely smile. 

17 of 21

Alex Bailey/ Miramax Films

He returned to the role of Mr. Darcy (albeit, in a modernized version of Pride & Prejudice) when he starred alongside Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones’s Diary

18 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

There will be no ugly Christmas sweat slander here! 

19 of 21

Moviestore/Shutterstock

Or Christmas tie slander either, for that matter! The man is festive! 

20 of 21

Warner Brothers/courtesy Everett Collection

Who could forget the scene in What a Girl Wants where Firth danced around to “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” in leather pants? 

