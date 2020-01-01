Colin Firth is starting the new decade with his ex, Livia.

On Wednesday, the actor appeared in a New Year’s Eve photo with Livia and friends that was shared to Instagram by his ex.

“How we ended and how we began ❤️ @massimoserini.official@karenalder @sarahdeweymassage Colin and many more ❤️ bye 2019 and helooooooo new decade! 🌈🦋🎈,” she captioned the photo series featuring a smiling selfie of Firth in one photo and the group relaxing outside in lawn chairs in the other.

Livia’s followers sent the former couple well wishes in the comments section, applauding them for maintaining an amicable relationship.

“To your amazing friendship and understanding for each other… Happy/ Healthy 2020 to everyone!!🌻,” one user wrote.

“Happy new year beautiful family !! God bless you!!❤️,” another chimed in.

In December, the two announced their plans to separate after 22 years of marriage.

“They maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children,” a rep said in a statement about the pair.

The announcement came almost two years after the actor, 59, and Livia, 50, revealed that she had a relationship with another man while the two were briefly separated.

Livia accused Italian journalist Marco Brancaccia of stalking her after their 11-month relationship ended and, together with Firth, sued him in an Italian court for carrying out a “campaign of harassment.” (Brancaccia denied the accusations, and the case was settled out of court in July 2018.)

“In the best interests of their families, the parties have agreed a private settlement,” lawyers for both parties said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Therefore the parties have asked the court for a postponement of the preliminary hearing in order to formalize the agreement. From this point on, this agreement precludes any further public statement by any of the parties about this matter.”

A day after news broke of their split, Livia shared a hilarious video of herself ducking for cover under a desk while wearing a white hard hat. She jokingly grimaced as she lowered herself out of view.

Firth and Livia married in 1997 after first meeting on the 1996 set of the BBC drama Nostromo. The two later moved to the Italian region of Umbria and welcomed two sons. Firth has since become an Italian citizen.