"The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," Colin Farrell said of his role as The Penguin

Colin Farrell Teases His Role as The Penguin in New Batman Movie: 'It Feels Original and Fun'

Colin Farrell is opening up about his role as The Penguin in the upcoming The Batman movie.

The actor spoke to GMA News Online about his role in the Robert Pattinson film, which has currently stopped production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It’s all exciting. To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," Farrell, 43, said.

The actor said he's looking forward to returning to filming again saying, "I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back."

"The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," Farrell said.

He also revealed his character, an iconic villain who consistently attempts to thwart Batman, doesn't have a large role in the film.

"I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means," Farrell said. "But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back."

Despite a smaller role, Farrell said the character is a challenge in that "it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before."

"It feels original and fun," he added. "But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it."