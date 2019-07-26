Colin Farrell Shows Off His Abs During Sweaty Workout Session in Los Angeles

Colin Farrell is bringing the summer heat!

The actor, 43, was photographed breaking a sweat at a gym in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Farrell went shirtless and wore khaki shorts and hiking boots as he lifted weights.

He also sported an edgy haircut while jumping on an exercise bike and doing push-ups.

Farrell is currently filming Voyagers, a story that follows a group of children sent on a space mission to popular a newly discovered plant but revert to a primitive, tribal colony after their captain is killed.

The film also stars Lily-Rose Depp, Tye Sheridan, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Fionn Whitehead and Quintessa Swindell among others.

In April 2018, the actor checked himself into rehab as a preventative measure after working hard on several films such as Dumbo and Widows.

Image zoom FIA Pictures

“He isn’t drinking again,” a source told PEOPLE. “He worked back-to-back projects and just needed a break. He’s been sober 12 years and wanted to do this to make sure he stays that way.”

The source added, “He’s taking some me-time and doing a tune-up and a reset. This was all his idea.”

Farrell opened up about his struggles with addiction to the U.K.’s Jonathan Ross in 2008, to who he said he’d entered a rehab previously and felt he was in “a very safe environment.”

“Everything was just in a degree of focus that I hadn’t experienced … basically, I’d been drunk or high since I was 14.”

He added, “I was very drunk or high for about 16 years, it was a tough life change. But I was dying, and I’m one of the lucky ones.”

Speaking about addiction, Farrell said, “I don’t believe I have any chemical predisposition towards depression, but let’s just call it … I was suffering from a spiritual malady for years and I indulged it. You can feel very alive when you’re in pain.”

After putting that lifestyle behind him, he added, “I’m glad I’m out of that cycle of my life. I’m very lucky.”