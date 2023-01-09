Colin Farrell Says He's 'Been in Touch' with Former Costar Jeremy Renner Following His Hospitalization

"He's doing good, I believe," Colin Farrell said of his former S.W.A.T. costar, who was hospitalized after getting injured in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day

By
Shafiq Najib
Full Rights
Shafiq Najib

Shafiq Najib is a Writer & Reporter at PEOPLE. He has over 5 years of experience reporting and writing for various local and national outlets spanning multiple news genres, including Royals, Entertainment, Crime, and Politics.

Originally from Malaysia, Shafiq started his career in journalism in London, gaining his first newsroom experience at CNN International before landing a gig as a London-based reporter for Us Weekly. Prior to joining PEOPLE, he also worked as a digital reporter and writer at RadarOnline and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 9, 2023 09:30 PM
Colin Farrell attends a screening of Searchlight Pictures' "The Banshees Of Inisherin" at DGA Theater on October 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/WireImage); Jeremy Renner attends the Hawkeye New York Special Fan Screening at AMC Lincoln Square on November 22, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Disney)
Photo: Dominik Bindl/WireImage; Theo Wargo/Getty

Colin Farrell is sending well wishes to his former S.W.A.T. costar Jeremy Renner, who was hospitalized after getting injured in a snowplow accident on New Year's Day.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, the Fantastic Beasts actor said he has "been in touch" with Renner.

"He's doing good, I believe," Farrell, 46, said. "All prayers are with him."

Colin Farrell attends "The Banshees of Inisherin" UK Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 13, 2022 in London, England
Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Over the weekend, Renner thanked those who wished him well as he spent his 52nd birthday in the hospital while recovering from the accident.

During Renner's birthday on Saturday, the actor received a number of birthday messages from Marvel Cinematic Universe costars like Chris Evans and Hailee Steinfeld, while youth academic and athletics program The Base Chicago shared a cute video on Instagram of children in the program holding up signs that spell "Renner" and waving their arms as they sang along to 50 Cent's lyrics, "Go shawty, it's your birthday. We gon' party like it's your birthday."

"I love you all sooooo much !!!! Thank you 🙏," Renner wrote in response to the clip, as he shared it on his page and commented under the clip. "You've made my spirits sing!!!!"

"Happy Birthday to one of the toughest guys I know! Sending so much love your way ❤️," Evans, 41, wrote on his Instagram Story as he shared a black-and-white photo of him and Renner at a movie premiere.

On Friday, the Hawkeye actor shared an image on his Instagram Story surrounded by hospital staff alongside a message of gratitude.

"Thank you renowned medical ICU team for beginning this journey," he wrote alongside the image with a series of prayer emojis beneath the photo.

Friday's post was the third the actor shared from the hospital as he recovers from the severe injuries he suffered in a snowplow accident earlier this month, after which he was airlifted from his home to a hospital on Jan. 1 and underwent surgery the following day.

RELATED VIDEO: Jeremy Renner Speaks Out for First Time Since Accident, Shares Photo from Hospital Bed

Last Tuesday, Renner provided his first update, a photo from his hospital bed on Instagram, thanking fans and supporters for their messages in the wake of his injuries. He wrote in the caption: "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Thursday, he shared a video to his Instagram Story where his sister could be seen massaging his head and making her brother laugh as their mother looked on during what the actor wrote was a "spa moment to lift my spirits."

A rep told PEOPLE last week that Renner was "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after ringing in the new year together. He was also helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours, and there had been a large snowfall."

Meanwhile, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference the same day that Renner was helping a family member get a "stuck" vehicle out of the estimated 3 feet of snowfall from the night before when the incident occurred.

