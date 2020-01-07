Colin Farrell Will Play the Penguin in New Batman Movie, Director Confirms

The Batman has found its Penguin.

On Monday, Matt Reeves, The Batman director, confirmed that Colin Farrell will be taking on the role of Penguin, opposite Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming film.

Rumors of Farrell joining the cast originally surfaced in November with Reeves, 53, now confirming the news on Twitter. The director tweeted a gif of Farrell, 43, from the 2008 film In Bruges, with the caption, “Wait — is that you, #Oz,” referring the DC villain’s real name, Oswald Cobblepot.

In addition to Pattinson, the cast features Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Peter Sarsgaard in a mystery role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Andy Serkis is also reportedly in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth.

Jonah Hill was also previously in talks to star in The Batman, as either Penguin or Riddler, according to Variety. He ultimately passed on the roles, the outlet reported.

Danny DeVito is the last actor to have played the Penguin on the big screen, in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, and actor Robin Lord Taylor played the character on Fox’s series Gotham.

Pattinson, who was cast in May, revealed he’s begun to get into shape for the role of the Caped Crusader in a video clip shared on Twitter in October.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” Pattinson, 33, said after he was asked by the interviewer if he’d started bulking up for the role.

The Twilight star also admitted that he’s been more into exercise lately.

“I didn’t [like exercise] when I was younger, but now, as I’ve kind of gotten older I’m suddenly getting aware of aging,” he explained. “So now I’m kind of like, I need to put some effort in otherwise I’m gonna need a hip replacement.”

Months after landing the coveted role, Pattinson said he’s still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire in October. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

The Batman is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.