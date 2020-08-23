The Batman, also starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, is due in theaters in October 2021

Colin Farrell Is Unrecognizable as The Penguin in First Trailer for The Batman

Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as The Penguin.

On Saturday, Warner Bros. debuted the first trailer for 2021's The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the iconic comic book hero. In the trailer, fans got their first glimpse at Farrell, 44, portraying the Penguin/Oswald Cobblepot, one of the villains set to cause mayhem for the Caped Crusader.

Danny DeVito previously starred as the Penguin in 1992's Batman Returns, opposite Michael Keaton's Batman — and DeVito recently praised his successor.

Speaking with Collider, DeVito, 75, said he's "really looking forward" to seeing the Penguin portrayed by Farrell, whom he co-starred with in last year's Dumbo (which also starred Keaton). "He’s gonna be great because he’s a great actor," DeVito added.

Back in May, Farrell teased his The Batman role, calling the opportunity to play the character "exciting."

"To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," Farrell told GMA News Online at the time.

"The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," Farrell added.

Farrell also revealed that the Penguin doesn't have a large role in the film, which features several other iconic villains, including Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler.

"I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means," he explained. "But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back."

Despite a smaller role, Farrell said the character is a challenge in that "it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before."

During DC Comics' virtual FanDome event on Saturday, director Matt Reeves explained that the film follows the "early days" of Batman when Bruce Wayne is "very far from being perfect."

"One of the things that are interesting is learning how to be Batman. It's a criminological experiment. He's trying to figure out what he can do to change this place," said Reeves. "He's seeing he's not having any of the effect he wants to have. That's when the murders start to happen ... and it opens up a whole new world of corruption. Without being an origin tale, it ends up touching on his origins."