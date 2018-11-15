Colin Farrell Is on a Mission to Save a Flying Elephant in the Trailer for Live-Action Dumbo

Dumbo has come to life in a new live-action trailer of the beloved classic children’s story.

Colin Farrell stars as Holt Farrier in the Tim Burton-directed film about an elephant named Dumbo born with oversized ears. Farrier travels to a circus at the behest of its owner Max Medici, played by Danny DeVito.

Asked by Medici to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears, Farrier’s children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) discover Dumbo can fly.

The discovery causes Dumbo to go from a laughingstock to the circus’ most attractive performer.

Michael Keaton, Eva Green and Colin Farrell in Dumbo Walt Disney Studios

Despite the reactions his ears cause from others, the peculiarity captures the attention of V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton) to his venture, Dreamland.

“You have something very rare. You have wonder. You have mystique. You have magic. Come with me. Together we can soar on that elephant’s wings,” Vandevere says.

While the opportunity to be a performer at Vandevere’s Dreamland seems like a good decision, it proves to be dangerous as Holt discovers it is full of dark secrets.

Colin Farrell in Dumbo Disney

As he races to rescue Dumbo from Dreamland, he receives advice from Eva Green’s Colette Marchant, who tells him, “Your children need you to believe in them,” as she urges him to listen to them.

Disney’s animated film Dumbo opened in 1941 and won an Oscar for Best Scoring of a Musical Picture and was nominated for Best Original Song for “Baby Mine.”

Dumbo flies into theaters March 29.