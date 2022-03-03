Colin Farrell plays D.C. villain The Penguin in The Batman, which flies into theaters March 4

Colin Farrell Jokes 'The Crotch Is All Wrong' on His Action Figure for The Batman

Colin Farrell has some thoughts about his new action figure.

The 45-year-old actor, who plays Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin in the upcoming film The Batman, appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden Wednesday alongside Patrick Stewart. During the show, Farrell joked that his character's action figure from the superhero movie looks nothing like him.

For his role in The Batman, the star is unrecognizable in the prosthetics and makeup worn to transform into the villain, which host James Corden couldn't resist teasing him about.

"How annoyed are you that it looks nothing like you? Be honest," Corden, 43, asked.

"I mean, the eyebrows are in the neighborhood," Farrell joked as he analyzed the toy. "I look like I'm wearing a sumo thing. The crotch is all wrong, far too ample."

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, March 2, 2022, with guests Patrick Stewart and Colin Farrell. Credit: Terence Patrick/CBS

Cordon joked that he got a kick out of the figurine's behind, exclaiming "Look at the ass on that guy!" – but Farrell disagreed.

"It's very flat. It looks like I've been sitting down for 10 years," he said. "Who made this genius rendering?"

Farrell previously teased his Batman role in May 2020, calling the opportunity to play the Penguin "exciting."

"To be a part of that universe and just there are certain words that are part of my internal lexicon: Gotham City, Penguin, Joker, Batman, Bruce Wayne, Harvey Dent, all these things," Farrell told GMA News Online at the time.

Colin Farrell The Penguin Colin Farrell as The Penguin. | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

"The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it," he added.

Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon in The Batman, admitted in a 2020 interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show that he was fooled by Farrell's transformation while working on the superhero film.

"Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him," he said. "I was like, 'Okay, hey dude what's happening? Where's Colin? Are we going to shoot?' It was — it's pretty remarkable."

Farrell not only fooled his costars, but tricked the public, as well. In an interview with Collider published last month, the actor said he ordered a drink at Starbucks in full makeup and prosthetics without being recognized.

"I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it's such an imposing look," he explained. "[Designer] Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting."