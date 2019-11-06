Colin Farrell Is in Talks to Star as Penguin Opposite Robert Pattinson in The Batman

Robert Pattinson may be going toe to toe with another major star in the upcoming film The Batman.

Colin Farrell is in talks to star as one of Batman’s foes, the Penguin, PEOPLE has learned.

In addition to Pattinson in the title role, the Matt Reeves-directed film will also feature: Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The outlet also reports Andy Serkis is in talks to star as Alfred Pennyworth.

Jonah Hill was previously in talks to star in The Batman, as either The Penguin or Riddler, according to Variety. He ultimately passed on the roles, the outlet reported.

Danny DeVito is the last actor to have played the Penguin on the big screen, in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, and actor Robin Lord Taylor played the character on Fox’s series Gotham.

Pattinson, who was cast in May, revealed he’s begun to get into shape for the role of the Caped Crusader in a video clip shared on Twitter in October.

“I’m early stages. Very, very early,” Pattinson, 33, said.

Pattinson also admitted that he’s been more into exercise lately.

“I didn’t [like exercise] when I was younger, but now, as I’ve kind of gotten older I’m suddenly getting aware of aging,” he said. “So now I’m kind of like, I need to put some effort in otherwise I’m gonna need a hip replacement.”

Months after landing the coveted role, Pattinson is still not sure how it all happened.

“It’s kind of insane,” Pattinson told Esquire in October. “I was so far away from ever thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I’ve got it, at all.”

The Batman is scheduled for release in June 25, 2021.