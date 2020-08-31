"Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him," Farrell's castmate Jeffrey Wright said

Colin Farrell Was So Unrecognizable as The Penguin on Batman Set That He Confused Costars

"Colin walked on to set one day and I walked right passed him," Jeffrey Wright, who plays James Gordon in The Batman, said with a laugh on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show. "I was like, ‘Okay, hey dude what’s happening? Where’s Colin? Are we going to shoot?’ It was, it’s pretty remarkable."

The actor, 54, pointed out that the trailer only relies on a limited amount of movie magic to hook fans. "If you look at that trailer, if I'm not mistaken, there's not one CGI image in the entire thing," Wright continued. "That's all photographed."

The teaser also gave a first look at Robert Pattinson as the titular hero and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman.

"I guess a couple people saw that," Wright joked of the trailer, which has racked up over 20 million views to date.

The action movie shut down production in March due to coronavirus concerns, but Wright revealed that they plan to resume filming next month. "We shut down March 13, on a Friday, and some of the stuff we were filming that day is in that trailer," he said. "We were really stoked about what we were doing."

Wright can't wait to get back on set.

"I've really grown to appreciate what Batman represents in a deeper way having worked on it," the Westworld star said, "and I look forward to getting back to work and appreciating more and digging down more and continuing to do our best to do justice to his legacy."