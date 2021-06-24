See the Trailer for CODA, About a Singing Teen Struggling with How to Support Her Deaf Family

The trailer for CODA has arrived - and it's a tearjerker.

Starring Emilia Jones, Marlee Matlin, Troy Katsur, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo and Eugenio Derbez, the award-winning film follows 17-year-old Ruby Rossi, the sole hearing member of her family who acts as interpreter for her parents and brother but realizes she has a serious talent for music.

"When Ruby (Jones, 19) joins her high school's choir club, she discovers a gift for singing and soon finds herself drawn to her duet partner Miles (Walsh-Peelo, 21)," an official synopsis reads for the Apple TV+ film.

"Encouraged by her enthusiastic, tough-love choirmaster (Derbez, 59) to apply to a prestigious music school, Ruby finds herself torn between the obligations she feels to her family and the pursuit of her own dreams."

coda Emilia Jones and Marlee Matlin in CODA | Credit: Apple TV +

coda Emilia Jones in CODA | Credit: Apple TV +

The trailer depicts the ups and downs of Ruby's journey, from being told she can get a scholarship due to her singing talents to telling her parents she wants to pursue her dream.

"You can really sing. That's special," her brother Leo (Durant, 31) tells her, in sign language. "We're not helpless."

After her dad Frank (Kotsur) tells Ruby she's "an important part" of their family dynamic, the teen says, "I can't stay with you for the rest of my life!"

Her mother Jackie (Academy Award winner Matlin, 55) later tells Ruby, "I'm happy that you know who you are. You're brave."

CODA first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it nabbed four awards including the U.S. Grand Jury Prize - Dramatic.

coda poster CODA poster | Credit: Apple TV +

Director Sian Heder tells PEOPLE of the film, "At the end of a very hard year for many of us, it feels like the right time for a joyful story about family, how it forms our identity and what it means to leave it behind. With tremendous performances from this incredible cast, I hope that audiences fall in love with the Rossi family the way that I did."

"CODA is a beautiful and relatable family story, entertaining and real," adds Matlin, who previously became the youngest Best Actress Oscar winner (and the only deaf performer to have won an Oscar) for her performance in 1986's Children of a Lesser God. "With deaf and hearing characters and sign language front and center, it's accessible to all audiences."

"My favorite part about working on this film is the story," says Derbez. "It's so touching, inspiring and all about overcoming your obstacles - everything I love to see on the big screen. This is a very unique piece - an incredibly special movie with an amazing script and cast, and it's really a joy to be a part of this project."

Jones tells PEOPLE the film "has so much heart," and that "the unique experience of making it will stay with me forever."

"I fell in love with a beautiful language and a wonderful community of people who have enriched my life in so many ways," she adds. "I can't wait for everyone to be able to share the joy of this special film."