Disney and Pixar's Coco Will Come to Life on Stage in All-Star Concert with Original Cast

To celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl is giving new life to one of Disney/Pixar’s most beloved films: Coco.

The legendary venue will host a live-to-film concert production of the 2017 Oscar-winning film this November, with a live orchestra and an all-star cast that includes many of the movie’s original voice cast — Benjamin Bratt, Jaime Camil, Alex Gonzalez, and Alanna Ubach — as well as stars Eva Longoria, Miguel, Carlos Rivera, Lele Pons, Rudy Mancuso and Natalia Jimenez.

All will appear throughout the evening for live performances as the film screens.

They’ll sing selections from Michael Giacchino’s original score, like “Un Poco Loco,” “The World Es Mi Familia” and the Oscar-winning Best Original Song, “Remember Me.”

Mariachi Divas will also entertain the audience with traditional Mariachi music throughout the night. Conductor Sarah Hicks will lead the full orchestra, while Mousetrappe — the award-winning immersive design agency and media studio — will create the state-of-the-art digital projection imagery used on the shell of the Bowl.

Felipe Fernandez del Paso will direct.

Coco tells the story of a boy named Miguel (voiced by Gonzalez) and his music-filled journey to the “Land of the Dead” where he meets his ancestors and uncovers a hidden secret about his family.

The film is set during the Diá de los Muertos, the Mexican holiday of remembrance — which extends from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2 (hence The Hollywood Bowl’s timing).

“Coco is my heart, it means everything to me. It’s ancestors, family, music, love, culture, traditions, dreams, and passion. Coco is everything that inspires, connects, and makes the world a better place. It’s a unique film,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “The Hollywood Bowl is a very special place where we can celebrate and share our love and appreciation for music and Coco! It’s a huge honor and privilege to be a part of this beautiful performance at the Hollywood Bowl. I am so excited, can’t wait!”

“I’m very excited to join this incredible group of exceptional talent, in the city that I’m from, to bring this very special movie and message to life,” added Miguel. “The idea of celebrating our ancestors is very dear to my heart, especially after the passing of my grandparents.”

This isn’t the first time the Hollywood Bowl has staged a project like this with a popular Disney film.

To great success back in 2016, it turned 1989’s The Little Mermaid into an all-star live show with Sara Bareilles, Darren Criss, John Stamos and Rebel Wilson. In 2018, the venue did the same with 1992’s Beauty and the Beast, this time with Zooey Deschanel and Kelsey Grammer.

In May, the Hollywood Bowl did The Little Mermaid again, with Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein.

Coco Live will take place across across one weekend only, on Nov. 8 and 9. Tickets are on sale for the general public on Friday at Ticketmaster.com.