See Ray Liotta in Wild 'Cocaine Bear' Trailer About Killer Animal on Drugs — Inspired by a True Story

Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, stars Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 30, 2022 03:36 PM

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Ray Liotta is tracking down a rabid bear in one of his final film roles.

The actor, who died in May at 67, stars in the first trailer for Cocaine Bear, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who previously made 2019's Charlie's Angels and Pitch Perfect 2.

The violent comedy — based on a true story about a bear that accidentally ingested cocaine — also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"A lot of cocaine was lost. I need you to go get it," Liotta's character says in the trailer, which shows the titular wild animal going on a murderous rampage.

ray liotta, cocaine bear

Back in May, Banks, 48, remembered Liotta in an Instagram tribute, saying they shared a "special bond."

"We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away. I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human," said Banks. "He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more."

ray liotta, cocaine bear

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn't follow me, that I couldn't direct action because of that," she continued. "Ray's respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f---ing anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace."

In September, Banks teased Cocaine Bear to The New York Times. She said, "It's a fun conversation piece inspired by this insane true event from 1985 and an opportunity to cut through a little noise. The title alone! I was clear with Universal. I made them make sure that we could use the title in America. I was like, 'I don't want to direct this if you're going to tell me it's going to be called Bear in the Woods.' "

The real-life story that inspired the film involved a 175-lb. bear who ate a duffel bag filled with 70 lbs. of smuggled cocaine in Kentucky back in 1985. The bear later died of an overdose from the narcotic, which was dropped by a smuggler as he was parachuting off a plane. According to a New York Times article at the time, the bear was found among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of the drug.

Cocaine Bear is in theaters Feb. 24.

Related Articles
Tim Buron (L) and wife actress Helena Bonham Carter arrive at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California
Tim Burton and Helena Bonham Carter's Relationship Timeline
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks to Direct Thriller 'Cocaine Bear' Inspired By True Story of Animal Who Overdosed on Drug
Beyoncé and Jay Z, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
The Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes of All Time
Meet PEOPLE's Fall 2022 Emerging Artists: Lolo Zouaï; Photo Credit: Vasso Vu & Furmaan Ahmed; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406181216913/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: d4vd; Credit: Hope Obadan; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Samaria; Credit: Alondra Bucci; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f; PEOPLE's Fall Emerging Artists: Dylan Fraser; Credit: Ho Hai Tran; https://app.asana.com/0/1202556224425358/1203406250901379/f
Meet the Talented Emerging Artists Making Their Mark This Winter
ray liotta
Ray Liotta's Life and Career in Photos
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo attend the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Remembers Actor in Emotional Tribute: 'I Find It Hard to Breathe Without Him'
https://www.instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961528297239800422/ https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961540912595846940?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961542218300842868?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= https://instagram.com/stories/kyliejenner/2961559605628666269?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
See the Celebrity Kid Halloween Costumes of 2022
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union attend the "The Inspection" Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival
Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Stun in Toronto, Plus Kate Bosworth & Justin Long, Daniel Radcliffe and More
Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Paul Campbell
Tyler Hynes, Lacey Chabert, Andrew Walker Among the Stars of Hallmark's 40 Christmas Movies in 2022
Rachael Leigh Cook, Anna Paquin
Iconic Roles That Were 'Almost' Played by Someone Else
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Antonoff and Diana Ross
Diana Ross and Phoebe Bridgers to Feature on Jack Antonoff's '70s-Themed 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' Soundtrack
Leland Fraser, Brendan Fraser and Holden Fraser
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See
Find a bridal party that can do both
Celebrity Bridesmaids: See All the Photos!