See Ray Liotta in Wild 'Cocaine Bear' Trailer About Killer Animal on Drugs — Inspired by a True Story

Note: Some language and visuals in this trailer may be NSFW.

Ray Liotta is tracking down a rabid bear in one of his final film roles.

The actor, who died in May at 67, stars in the first trailer for Cocaine Bear, which is directed by Elizabeth Banks, who previously made 2019's Charlie's Angels and Pitch Perfect 2.

The violent comedy — based on a true story about a bear that accidentally ingested cocaine — also stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Margo Martindale, O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

"A lot of cocaine was lost. I need you to go get it," Liotta's character says in the trailer, which shows the titular wild animal going on a murderous rampage.

Back in May, Banks, 48, remembered Liotta in an Instagram tribute, saying they shared a "special bond."

"We met on a little film, The Details and he blew me away. I always admired his acting but I genuinely enjoyed him as a human," said Banks. "He was a charmer. We have been collaborating on Cocaine Bear these past few months. I just saw him, hugged him, heard about his summer travel plans. When any actor of Ray's caliber puts trust in you as a director, it's a gift. But Ray gave me so much more."

"I had been told in the past by Hollywood producers that men wouldn't follow me, that I couldn't direct action because of that," she continued. "Ray's respect for me as a director, actress and artist, as his boss on set, meant everything to me because if you can direct Henry Hill, you can do f---ing anything in this town. I am so grateful Ray Liotta blessed my life. May he Rest In Peace."

In September, Banks teased Cocaine Bear to The New York Times. She said, "It's a fun conversation piece inspired by this insane true event from 1985 and an opportunity to cut through a little noise. The title alone! I was clear with Universal. I made them make sure that we could use the title in America. I was like, 'I don't want to direct this if you're going to tell me it's going to be called Bear in the Woods.' "

The real-life story that inspired the film involved a 175-lb. bear who ate a duffel bag filled with 70 lbs. of smuggled cocaine in Kentucky back in 1985. The bear later died of an overdose from the narcotic, which was dropped by a smuggler as he was parachuting off a plane. According to a New York Times article at the time, the bear was found among 40 opened plastic containers with traces of the drug.

Cocaine Bear is in theaters Feb. 24.