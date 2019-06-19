Cobie Smulders Jokes She Gives Husband Taran Killam Marvel Spoilers to Keep Him Faithful

Cobie Smulders has found a unique way to reward her husband’s faithfulness when the Marvel universe actress is too busy filming to get intimate.

The Avengers and How I Met Your Mother star stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday and revealed her methods of using Marvel movie spoilers to keep her husband, Taran Killam, from breaking his marital vows.

“Over the years, when you receive these scripts, under top-secret circumstances, does he get a peek? Or do you keep it from him as well?” Meyers asked her.

“Well, like, he’s only allowed to have sex with one woman, which is me. So I feel like it’s only fair, that’s the only way I can repay him. I don’t know what I get in return, but I feel like Marvel’s cool with that,” the 37-year-old said. “He loves it, he’s like a huge fan.”

RELATED: Notorious Marvel Movie Spoiler Tom Holland Is Stumped on a Spider-Man: Far from Home Plot Hole

Smulders and Killam married back in 2012, the same year she began playing the character of Maria Hill in The Avengers series. Since then, she has portrayed the S.H.I.E.L.D agent in six Marvel universe films, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Killam, 37, is an actor as well, having appeared in films including 12 Years a Slave and Grown Ups 2. The couple shares two daughters together, 10-year-old Shaelyn Cado and four-year-old Janita Mae.

Image zoom Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam Rachel Luna/Getty

RELATED: Cobie Smulders Reflects on Battling Ovarian Cancer at 25: ‘It Was a Mess’

Smulders’ next Marvel appearance will be in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is currently in post-production and set for theatrical release on July 2.

She’s also set to star in an upcoming television series Stumptown, which will premiere on ABC in the fall.

Smulders isn’t the only Marvel actor to drop spoilers, however, as Spider-Man actor Tom Holland has become notorious for spoiling the movies for fans.