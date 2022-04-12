Date Night! Dennis Quaid Smiles with Wife Laura Savoie on Red Carpet at CMT Awards

Dennis Quaid previously called wife Laura Savoie, whom he married in 2020, "the love of my life"

Monday night was date night for Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie.

The married couple stepped out together at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where they stopped to pose for photos on the pink carpet.

Quaid and Savoie cut stylish figures in coordinating black ensembles, including a black V-neck shirt and slacks under a silver blazer for the 68-year-old actor.

Meanwhile, Savoie, 29, wore a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flared bottoms. Her blonde hair hung in loose waves over her shoulders, and she accessorized with a cross necklace.

Quaid previously told PEOPLE that Savoie, whom he married in 2020 at a seaside resort in Santa Barbara, California, "is the love of my life."

"We have the most incredible relationship," he added in his interview with PEOPLE from this past December.

Following their nuptials, the couple told PEOPLE that their shared faith is their "greatest source of strength."

"With the quarantine, it hasn't been easy," said Savoie. "And when you just pray together and say that this is where I'm having a hard time, help us be the people we're supposed to be towards each other. It changes everything."

"It brings you back to being loving and kind towards each other and working through those things that inevitably come up," she added. "And it's just the greatest source of strength in our relationship to have, to share that."

The couple began dating in May 2019 after being introduced at a business event. "It was love at first sight," Quaid told PEOPLE.