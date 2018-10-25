As If! Clueless Is Getting a Remake 23 Years After the Original Hit Theaters

Twenty-three years after the original created a new lexicon, Clueless is getting a remake.

A rep for Paramount Studios did not immediately respond to comment, but PEOPLE has learned the film is in early development at the studio.

Paramount Studios has hired Netflix GLOW writer Marquita Robinson to write the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 1995 teen comedy starred Alicia Silverstone in the lead role of Cher, a Queen bee who attempts to navigate high school relationships by playing matchmaker to her friends and teachers. The film also introduced audiences to Cher’s catchphrase, “Ugh, as if!” as well as other lines made famous in the film such as, “You’re a virgin who can’t drive,” and “buggin’.”

Clueless is a modern retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma, a novel about a young woman who plays matchmaker and tries to give her friend a makeover.

Paul Rudd played Cher’s former stepbrother, with whom she falls in love while Stacey Dash played her best friend, Dionne. Brittany Murphy portrayed the new girl in school who receives the makeover from Cher.

This isn’t the first time the film has been adapted for a younger generation. Disney Channel star Dove Cameron is playing Cher in an off-Broadway musical opening next month.

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in 1995's Clueless

Silverstone, 42, recently reprised her role as Cher for an appearance on Lip Sync Battle in June. The actress busted out her iconic yellow plaid pleated skirt and matching jacket as she performed Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy.”

The mother of one revealed in June that her son Bear Blu had a strange reaction to watching the film when she took him to see it for the first time.

“The one thing he took away from it, aside from all the things I was worried about, was he kept trying to French kiss me afterward,” Silverstone said after he saw her onscreen kiss with Rudd.

“I just kept my mouth closed! That’s what I did,” she added, laughing. “And I just giggled. It’s super sweet.”